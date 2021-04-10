CITY OF TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Supporting the local businesses is something that has been important now more than ever. A local non-profit is supporting Downtown Troy businesses through a game of BINGO.

Maria Lavin is the owner of Sawtooth Jewelry. Maria customizes earrings, rings and necklaces right inside her shop on River Street. Maria holds jewelry workshops. This pandemic has bought many challenges but she has been able to stay afloat thanks to the community. “If it wasn’t for this town loving the city and wanting to keep these shops open and occupied to keep the lights on down here, it’s all local support really,” says Maria.

The Downtown Troy Improvement District, also known as Troy BID is a local non-profit that is supporting over 20 downtown businesses in a fun, creative way. The organizers came up with Spring Bingo. All you have to do is shop and eat around town, and once you mark off five spaces in a row…across, up down or diagonal, you can can submit your card and have a chance to win a prize. Email your completed bingo sheet to events@troybid.org or post on social media using #troybid by Friday, April 30th. “There are a lot of different ways to check off boxes of the cards for different categories supporting different kinds of business,” says Maria.

These local businesses are still getting back on their feet after a year of uncertainty.

“We worked together, and we really helped each other get through this pandemic…Business was slow but that afforded us and everyone around here an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild and retool and change things and get ready for what’s going to be the best summer in the history of this city,” says Vic Christopher, Owner of 22 2nd Street Wine Co.

Zach Eustace lives in Cohoes, but on Saturday he spent the day shopping on River Street in Troy. “They’re a part of the community. If we lose the businesses in the communities, where are we going to shop and get to know people…”