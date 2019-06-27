Supporters celebrate Erin’s Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill requiring education in schools aimed to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation passed both chambers in New York State this session. Now, “Erin’s Law” is on its way to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s desk.

It’s a bill that was first introduced in the New York State legislature in 2012.

Supporters say it will give children the instruction they need on what to do if something isn’t right.

“It’s going to give them an opportunity to learn about what is appropriate touch and what isn’t and if you are inappropriately touched then you are to immediately report it to your parents or to the police or a teacher or person of authority,” Gary Greenberg, Fighting for Children PAC Founder, said.

The bill had previously passed in the Senate, but failed to make it to the Assembly floor.

This session there was a new chair of the Assembly education committee and the bill was moved through.

“It’s incredible to see how quickly a bottleneck just opens and common sense legislation moves forward,” Asher Lovy, ZAAKAH Director of Community Organizing

Greenberg says it was “long overdue.”

“Not only will it take predators off the street it will give an opportunity to get these children help,” Greenberg said.

If the Governor signs off on the bill, New York will be the 37th state to have a version of ‘Erin’s Law’ on the books.

The legislation would relate to students in grades kindergarten through 8th in public schools.