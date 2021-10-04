Support great causes with custom DMV license plates

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The month of October is designated as both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Down Syndrome Awareness Month and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding New Yorkers that they can support each cause by purchasing a Peace at Home or a Down Syndrome Awareness custom license plate. The revenue collected from both plates is said to go towards each respective cause.

“We are pleased to offer these two custom license plates that support these very important causes,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This is a perfect opportunity for motorists who are passionate about these issues to not only support them financially but also publicly show their support on their vehicles.”

The DMV says the initial charge for the Peace at Home plate is $53.75, and an annual renewal fee of $25 will be charged in addition to the regular renewal fee. The initial charge for the Down Syndrome Awareness plate is $85, with an annual renewal fee of $56.25 that will be charged in addition to the regular renewal fee.

To qualify to purchase either plate, a motorist must have:

a valid New York State registration that does not expire within 60 days;

an up-to-date name and address on file with DMV;

a credit or debit card that DMV accepts; and

a valid email address for confirmation purposes.

Those interested can also order plates by mail, at their local DMV office or by calling the DMV Custom Plate Unit at (518) 402-4838.

For more information about the DMV, visit their website.