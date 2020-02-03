Support events queued up ahead of South High Marathon Dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance is a month away, but a fundraiser on its scale requires a lot of funds of its own.

Leading up to this year’s dance, set for March 6-7, local businesses are holding special events to raise money for the dance, which itself is raising funds for charitable organizations and families around the community. The dance is classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity.

Ways to support the South High Marathon Dance are spread throughout February and into March.

Monday, Feb. 3

Massie’s Restaurant & Bar

What: Spaghetti and meatball dinner

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: 69 Main St., South Glens Falls

Cost: $15 per person

Includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and soda

Reservations accepted

All proceeds donated to SHMD

Friday, Feb. 7

Wicks from the Sticks fundraiser classes

What: Craft class, making a “Home” or “Love” sign

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls

Cost: $20 per class

$5 per registration will be donated

Saturday, Feb. 8

Fitzgerald’s

What: Fundraiser day

When: Business hours (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

Where: 1393 Route 9, South Glens Falls

Eat in or take out

20 percent of all sales will be donated

Pretty Hot Mess

What: Fundraiser sales

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 152 Warren St., Glens Falls

$5 off coupons in exchange for every $10 cash donation

Raffle tickets for prize baskets will be on sale, with all proceeds donated

15 percent of regular sales will be donated

Monday, Feb. 10

Coach’s Corner

What: Desserts and coffee

When: 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: 71 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Cost: $4 for coffee and dessert of choice

All proceeds will be donated

Monday, Feb. 10 – Friday, Feb. 14

Johnny Rockets

What: Dine to donate

When: Business hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Where: 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury

Bring the flyer advertising the deal and Johnny Rockets will donate 15 percent of the bill

Not applicable to alcohol purchases

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Craft on 9

What: Drink specials and raffles

When: 3 p.m. to close

Where: 7 South Street, Glens Falls

25 percent of all food and beverage sales will be donated

Saturday, Feb. 15

Downtown Social

What: Downtown Social DMB Night

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 190 Glen St., Glens Falls

Dave Matthews tribute artist Rob Messina will perform

Dave Matthews Band auction items to be sold, all proceeds to be donated

Portion of all sales will be donated

Friday, Feb. 21 – Sunday, Feb. 23

Southy’s Soft Serve

What: Ice cream sales

When: Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.

Where: 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Pre-orders accepted for ice cream cakes and cookies, must be paid by Feb. 17

20 percent of sales will be donated

Saturday, Feb. 22

Wicks from the Sticks

What: Arm knitting class

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls

Cost: $20 per class

$5 per registration will be donated

Kingpin’s Alley

What: Galactic bowling

When: 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls

Music, games and prizes

$5 per entry will be donated

Monday, Feb. 24

Talk of the Town

What: Fundraiser day

When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 74 Hudson Ave., Glens Falls

Eat in or take out

15 percent of total sales will be donated

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Southy’s Pizzeria

What: Fundraiser day

When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Eat in, pickup or delivery to South Glens Falls, Gansevoort, Moreau or Glens Falls

15 percent of sales will be donated

Thursday, Feb. 27

Fitzgerald’s

What: Fundraiser day

When: Business hours (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

Where: 1393 Route 9, South Glens Falls

Eat in or take out

20 percent of all sales will be donated

Wicks from the Sticks

What: Wine glass painting

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls

Cost: $20 per class

$5 per registration will be donated

Friday, Feb. 28

Pizza Jerks

What: Fundraiser day

When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 175 Broad St., Glens Falls (Hannaford Plaza); 59 Iroqois St., Lake George

Pickup or delivery

10 percent of all sales will be donated

Sunday, March 1

St. Michael’s Church

What: Fundraiser breakfast

When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Church parish hall, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Cost: Adults $6, children $3

All proceeds will be donated

Ongoing

Glens Falls National Bank

What: New account promotion

When: Until March 5

Where: All Glens Falls National Bank branches

Open a new checking or savings account and mention the marathon dance

Bank will donate $25 for every account opened

