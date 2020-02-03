Support events queued up ahead of South High Marathon Dance

Live Now
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance is a month away, but a fundraiser on its scale requires a lot of funds of its own.

Leading up to this year’s dance, set for March 6-7, local businesses are holding special events to raise money for the dance, which itself is raising funds for charitable organizations and families around the community. The dance is classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity.

Ways to support the South High Marathon Dance are spread throughout February and into March.

Monday, Feb. 3

Massie’s Restaurant & Bar

  • What: Spaghetti and meatball dinner
  • When: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 69 Main St., South Glens Falls
  • Cost: $15 per person
  • Includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and soda
  • Reservations accepted
  • All proceeds donated to SHMD

Friday, Feb. 7

Wicks from the Sticks fundraiser classes

  • What: Craft class, making a “Home” or “Love” sign
  • When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls
  • Cost: $20 per class
  • $5 per registration will be donated

Saturday, Feb. 8

Fitzgerald’s

  • What: Fundraiser day
  • When: Business hours (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
  • Where: 1393 Route 9, South Glens Falls
  • Eat in or take out
  • 20 percent of all sales will be donated

Pretty Hot Mess

  • What: Fundraiser sales
  • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: 152 Warren St., Glens Falls
  • $5 off coupons in exchange for every $10 cash donation
  • Raffle tickets for prize baskets will be on sale, with all proceeds donated
  • 15 percent of regular sales will be donated

Monday, Feb. 10

Coach’s Corner

  • What: Desserts and coffee
  • When: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 71 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
  • Cost: $4 for coffee and dessert of choice
  • All proceeds will be donated

Monday, Feb. 10 – Friday, Feb. 14

Johnny Rockets

  • What: Dine to donate
  • When: Business hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Where: 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury
  • Bring the flyer advertising the deal and Johnny Rockets will donate 15 percent of the bill
  • Not applicable to alcohol purchases

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Craft on 9

  • What: Drink specials and raffles
  • When: 3 p.m. to close
  • Where: 7 South Street, Glens Falls
  • 25 percent of all food and beverage sales will be donated

Saturday, Feb. 15

Downtown Social

  • What: Downtown Social DMB Night
  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Where: 190 Glen St., Glens Falls
  • Dave Matthews tribute artist Rob Messina will perform
  • Dave Matthews Band auction items to be sold, all proceeds to be donated
  • Portion of all sales will be donated

Friday, Feb. 21 – Sunday, Feb. 23

Southy’s Soft Serve

  • What: Ice cream sales
  • When: Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
  • Pre-orders accepted for ice cream cakes and cookies, must be paid by Feb. 17
  • 20 percent of sales will be donated

Saturday, Feb. 22

Wicks from the Sticks

  • What: Arm knitting class
  • When: 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls
  • Cost: $20 per class
  • $5 per registration will be donated

Kingpin’s Alley

  • What: Galactic bowling
  • When: 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Where: 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls
  • Music, games and prizes
  • $5 per entry will be donated

Monday, Feb. 24

Talk of the Town

  • What: Fundraiser day
  • When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: 74 Hudson Ave., Glens Falls
  • Eat in or take out
  • 15 percent of total sales will be donated

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Southy’s Pizzeria

  • What: Fundraiser day
  • When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
  • Eat in, pickup or delivery to South Glens Falls, Gansevoort, Moreau or Glens Falls
  • 15 percent of sales will be donated

Thursday, Feb. 27

Fitzgerald’s

  • What: Fundraiser day
  • When: Business hours (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
  • Where: 1393 Route 9, South Glens Falls
  • Eat in or take out
  • 20 percent of all sales will be donated

Wicks from the Sticks

  • What: Wine glass painting
  • When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls
  • Cost: $20 per class
  • $5 per registration will be donated

Friday, Feb. 28

Pizza Jerks

  • What: Fundraiser day
  • When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: 175 Broad St., Glens Falls (Hannaford Plaza); 59 Iroqois St., Lake George
  • Pickup or delivery
  • 10 percent of all sales will be donated

Sunday, March 1

St. Michael’s Church

  • What: Fundraiser breakfast
  • When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Where: Church parish hall, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
  • Cost: Adults $6, children $3
  • All proceeds will be donated

Ongoing

Glens Falls National Bank

  • What: New account promotion
  • When: Until March 5
  • Where: All Glens Falls National Bank branches
  • Open a new checking or savings account and mention the marathon dance
  • Bank will donate $25 for every account opened

