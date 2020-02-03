Support events queued up ahead of South High Marathon Dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance is a month away, but a fundraiser on its scale requires a lot of funds of its own.
Leading up to this year’s dance, set for March 6-7, local businesses are holding special events to raise money for the dance, which itself is raising funds for charitable organizations and families around the community. The dance is classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity.
Ways to support the South High Marathon Dance are spread throughout February and into March.
Monday, Feb. 3
Massie’s Restaurant & Bar
- What: Spaghetti and meatball dinner
- When: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: 69 Main St., South Glens Falls
- Cost: $15 per person
- Includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and soda
- Reservations accepted
- All proceeds donated to SHMD
Friday, Feb. 7
Wicks from the Sticks fundraiser classes
- What: Craft class, making a “Home” or “Love” sign
- When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls
- Cost: $20 per class
- $5 per registration will be donated
Saturday, Feb. 8
Fitzgerald’s
- What: Fundraiser day
- When: Business hours (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
- Where: 1393 Route 9, South Glens Falls
- Eat in or take out
- 20 percent of all sales will be donated
Pretty Hot Mess
- What: Fundraiser sales
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 152 Warren St., Glens Falls
- $5 off coupons in exchange for every $10 cash donation
- Raffle tickets for prize baskets will be on sale, with all proceeds donated
- 15 percent of regular sales will be donated
Monday, Feb. 10
Coach’s Corner
- What: Desserts and coffee
- When: 3 to 8 p.m.
- Where: 71 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
- Cost: $4 for coffee and dessert of choice
- All proceeds will be donated
Monday, Feb. 10 – Friday, Feb. 14
Johnny Rockets
- What: Dine to donate
- When: Business hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Where: 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury
- Bring the flyer advertising the deal and Johnny Rockets will donate 15 percent of the bill
- Not applicable to alcohol purchases
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Craft on 9
- What: Drink specials and raffles
- When: 3 p.m. to close
- Where: 7 South Street, Glens Falls
- 25 percent of all food and beverage sales will be donated
Saturday, Feb. 15
Downtown Social
- What: Downtown Social DMB Night
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 190 Glen St., Glens Falls
- Dave Matthews tribute artist Rob Messina will perform
- Dave Matthews Band auction items to be sold, all proceeds to be donated
- Portion of all sales will be donated
Friday, Feb. 21 – Sunday, Feb. 23
Southy’s Soft Serve
- What: Ice cream sales
- When: Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.
- Where: 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
- Pre-orders accepted for ice cream cakes and cookies, must be paid by Feb. 17
- 20 percent of sales will be donated
Saturday, Feb. 22
Wicks from the Sticks
- What: Arm knitting class
- When: 1 to 3 p.m.
- Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls
- Cost: $20 per class
- $5 per registration will be donated
Kingpin’s Alley
- What: Galactic bowling
- When: 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Where: 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls
- Music, games and prizes
- $5 per entry will be donated
Monday, Feb. 24
Talk of the Town
- What: Fundraiser day
- When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 74 Hudson Ave., Glens Falls
- Eat in or take out
- 15 percent of total sales will be donated
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Southy’s Pizzeria
- What: Fundraiser day
- When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
- Eat in, pickup or delivery to South Glens Falls, Gansevoort, Moreau or Glens Falls
- 15 percent of sales will be donated
Thursday, Feb. 27
Fitzgerald’s
- What: Fundraiser day
- When: Business hours (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
- Where: 1393 Route 9, South Glens Falls
- Eat in or take out
- 20 percent of all sales will be donated
Wicks from the Sticks
- What: Wine glass painting
- When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: 110 Main St. (Midtown Plaza), South Glens Falls
- Cost: $20 per class
- $5 per registration will be donated
Friday, Feb. 28
Pizza Jerks
- What: Fundraiser day
- When: Business hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 175 Broad St., Glens Falls (Hannaford Plaza); 59 Iroqois St., Lake George
- Pickup or delivery
- 10 percent of all sales will be donated
Sunday, March 1
St. Michael’s Church
- What: Fundraiser breakfast
- When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Church parish hall, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
- Cost: Adults $6, children $3
- All proceeds will be donated
Ongoing
Glens Falls National Bank
- What: New account promotion
- When: Until March 5
- Where: All Glens Falls National Bank branches
- Open a new checking or savings account and mention the marathon dance
- Bank will donate $25 for every account opened
