Supermom Monday: Covid-19 childcare challenges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many parents preparing to return to work, the issue of where their children can go in a time when they would normally be in school arises.

Alexis Heffern would typically be taking her first grader to camps and other programs throughout the summer like many other parents, but this year she said its been nearly impossible to find something that is available and fits her budget.

“So right now the only option that I know of is YMCA. So usually I pay a little less than $80 every two weeks and now I’m going to be paying $100 every week. And I’m sure every parent in Springfield is going to be fighting for these spots,” Heffern said.

For other parents it might be even harder.

“They have to decide between a stranger watching them that’s not regulated and licensed, or keeping their jobs,” Hannah said. “Trying to find a summer camp that is available, for one, moms and dads I guess, might not have the full 40 hrs or the financial stability they had when they were in school.”

Hannah has a child who is immunocompromised, she said with summer camps and other programs out of the question, she is left with only a few options.

“You can’t trust a whole lot of people with your child when there’s not a pandemic going on, let alone making sure that they’re still practicing the social distancing once Springfield and Missouri opens back up.”

She does not think it will get any easier when and if schools starts back up again this fall.