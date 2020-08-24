Supermarket chain Hannaford to offer same-day delivery

SCARBOROUGH, ME, (NEWS10) – Hannaford Supermarkets have announced they will be offering same-day delivery after partnering with Instacart. The new service will operate alongside Hanaford’s existing curbside and delivery service Hannaford To Go.

Customers can now order their groceries from almost all Hannaford stores on the Instacart website, or on the Instacart app. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customers designated time frame – same-day or, for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance.

“We’re excited to rapidly expand same-day delivery service through our partnership with the Instacart Marketplace. This complements our extremely popular Hannaford To Go pick-up and delivery services and addresses growing customer demand for convenient shopping solutions. Our customers now have more options to get Hannaford’s fresh, high quality products that they’ve come to expect and depend on at our stores.” Maile Buker

Vice President of Marketing for Hannaford

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, orders default to “leave at my door” delivery.

Members of Hannaford’s loyalty program, My Hannaford Rewards (MHR), can still receive points by by adding their MHR number to their Instacart profile.

