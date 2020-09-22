Superintendent: Whitehall left in the dark weeks after storm damaged school

The Whitehall CSD continues to clean-up after a strong storm caused damage to the Elementary and High Schools.

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One month ago, the village and town of Whitehall were hit hard by a storm that left lasting flood damage to 21 structures.

Among those structures were the buildings of Whitehall Central School District. Now, nearly a month later, the school says they have been unable to do anything about the damage.

Superintendent Patrick Dee wrote in a letter Tuesday that the district’s insurance provider, the New York School Insurance Reciprocal, has not provided the district with any guidance on their coverage for sewer back-up and flooding that left over an inch of standing black water in all areas of the school, and as much as several feet in some places.

Dee said that NYSIR sent an insurance adjuster on Aug. 25, a day after the storm, to take a look. The district is insured for $30+ million in coverage for water and sewer backup.

“Since this time, we have been STRUGGLING DAILY to get a response on coverage for this multi-million dollar loss,” Dee wrote.

Dee said that the last they heard was on Sept. 8, when representatives from the company appeared at a meeting and said they would give the district a response within 48 hours. Dee said that response never came.

In the meantime, the district has had to abandon their in-person learning options, teaching all-remote as the buildings remain unusable.

NYSIR Executive Director Robert W. Lulley, Jr. said in a statement Tuesday that NYSIR had made trips to the district to continue evaluating the situation. He also wrote that the district had been provided half a million dollars to begin remediation on damages.

That money was not mentioned in the letter from Dee.

“We will continue to work closely with the district to bring this to an appropriate conclusion,” the statement read.

Check back at news10.com for more on the situation at Whitehall Central School District as this story develops.

LATEST STORIES