Superintendent salaries across the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The average salary for a superintendent in 25 school districts in 10 local counties is $170,438 according to the districts’ 2019-2020 budgets. That’s $1,914 below the state average according to Salary.com.

Salary.com says despite the average superintendent salary of $172,352 in N.Y., salaries typically range from $140,784 to $207,965 as recorded in October of 2019. However, these figures do not take into consideration what school districts pay in addition to salaries like health benefits, vacations, retirement and travel.

The Voorheesville School District came in first for the highest paid superintendent salary at $216,400. Green Island came in last with the lowest-paid superintendent salary at $130,000, far below the average.

In Averill Park School District their superintendent’s salary is $169,000. Another $44,658 is allocated in their budget for benefits bringing the total budgeted amount to $213,658. The district budget also included the following allowances for the superintendent’s office: Travel $600; Conference Expense $1,500; Advertising $1,000; Supplies/materials $1,200; Periodicals $1,000.

Canajoharie School District is at the lower end of our list for salaries at $140,000 but the district also pays $12,404 in retirement, $22,580 in health benefits and another $300 for dental. Added together the district pays in total $175,284, much closer to the state average.

Superintendent salaries for school districts examined ranked highest to lowest