Superintendent cancels ‘whiteout’ fundraiser for being racially ‘insensitive’

WEYMOUTH, Mass (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts school district in embroiled in a controversy, Boston 25 News reports, after the school superintendent shut down a high school “whiteout” sports fundraiser.

“Whiteouts” are popular sporting fan events where fans, or even players, all don white uniforms or clothing. Last month, the San Diego Padres wore solid white uniforms when they faced the Red Sox.

The girls’s soccer team in Wymouth, Mass was planning a whiteout event to sell team merchandise as a fundraiser. When the superintendent got wind of the plan, she sent out a letter to the district saying the team’s plans were racially “insensitive,” Boston 25 News reports.

Boston 25 News posted part of the letter, sent to 7,000 people, which caused quite an uproar among parents and students in the district.

“We learned…a private booster group supporting women’s soccer is selling insensitive apparel…While we are not suggesting this booster group had any malicious intent—make no mistake, words matter…They have done great work in the past, even though they made a mistake here.”

The letter has caused controversy in Weymouth, where some, including the Weymouth Mayor, called the it an “overreach” and others agree and feel the “whiteout” may have been insensitive.