Superintendent addresses concerns surrounding fight videos on social media

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A disturbing video montage sent to News10 is circulating social media and raising concerns among parents within the South Colonie Central School District.

While it does include some of what has happened within the last week, Superintendent John Buhner clarified on Thursday that it is not a representation of one single day at the high school, instead, it is a compilation of fights that have occurred at the school over an extended period of time, potentially even years.

The altercations captured on cellphone video, show body slams and several punches thrown. School staff can also be seen trying to intervene.

Superintendent Buhner released a statement on Thursday and said the students recording the behavior will be held responsible too. “We will also be addressing the actions of the students who have taken the opportunity to promote, celebrate and videotape these altercations,” said Superintendent Buhner.

The superintendent is also assuring parents that fights at the high school are not common and not acceptable. “Students involved may be subject to immediate suspensions, the superintendent hearing process including potential long-term suspensions, and police involvement,” said Buhner.

Lt. Bob Winn with the Colonie Police Department tells News10 they’re looking into two reports, including an altercation between two females, one of whom, depending on medical paperwork could now be facing charges at just 14-years-old. “I think that’s important that they know that sometimes even if it’s just what’s classified as a “school fight”, it could lead to charges where you end up in a court,” said Lt. Winn.

FULL STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT:

Dear South Colonie School Community,

A letter was provided from Principal Robilotti regarding a few isolated incidences of student altercations that have occurred over the last several days at Colonie Central High School, as well as a video released by students on social media showcasing physical altercations between students. We have received additional questions from parents and community members that we would like to address.

Physical altercations in Colonie Central High School are not a common occurrence. It is not part of our culture and it is not acceptable. The recent altercations that your children might be discussing at home involved a few students who decided to participate in these planned altercations. These incidences and any future incidences of a similar nature will be addressed according to our Code of Conduct. Students involved may be subject to immediate suspensions, the Superintendent hearing process including potential long term suspensions, and police involvement.

In regard to the video that is circulating on social media, it shows a compilation of fights that have occurred at Colonie Central High School over an extended period of time. This altered video is not a representation of a single day at Colonie Central High School but rather events that have occurred over months or even years.

Filming and sharing altered information can cause harm to the school community. When videos have been altered to try to make acts of violence seem as though they have occurred more frequently and more recently than they have, it is damaging to the school culture. With that shared, we will also be addressing the actions of the students who have taken the opportunity to promote, celebrate and videotape these altercations in accordance with our Code of Conduct.

It is always our expectation that when students enter the hallways at Colonie Central High School they will be free from distraction and unsafe behaviors. We will continue to work to address these issues immediately and review strategies with our students regarding appropriate conflict resolution and available support.

We encourage students and parents to come forward and share any concerns that they may have regarding potential conflicts or general safety and we are committed to continuing the Culture of Success for our students at Colonie Central High School. If you have additional questions or concerns, please reach out to me directly.

Sincerely,

Jonathan W. Buhner, Superintendent