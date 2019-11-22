Superhero sibling duo surprise classroom

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at New Scotland Elementary School getting a visit from a sibling superhero duo.

The mission? To visit their little sister, Nova Buyce. Nova has epilepsy and when a friend made fun of her, Willow and Ila wanted to do something about it.

Their mom suggested they write a book educating people about living with epilepsy. The older sisters stopping by Nova’s classroom to read the book with her classmates.

As a special surprise, Nova’s teacher, Ms. Leigh, raised more than $200 from the help of the parents to donate to the Epilepsy Foundation.