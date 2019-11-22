Superhero sibling duo surprise classroom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at New Scotland Elementary School getting a visit from a sibling superhero duo.

The mission? To visit their little sister, Nova Buyce. Nova has epilepsy and when a friend made fun of her, Willow and Ila wanted to do something about it.

Their mom suggested they write a book educating people about living with epilepsy. The older sisters stopping by Nova’s classroom to read the book with her classmates.

As a special surprise, Nova’s teacher, Ms. Leigh, raised more than $200 from the help of the parents to donate to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play