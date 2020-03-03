Super Tuesday 2020: Who’s running, poll closing times, results

It’s Super Tuesday and 14 states are voting in both Democratic and Republican primaries.

On the Democratic side, there are a total of 14 states (including Massachusetts) holding primaries. They are California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.

Republicans will be voting in only 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.

The following presidential candidates will be on the ballot:

Democratic Presidential Primary

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts

Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor

Tulsi Gabbard, Congresswoman from Hawaii

Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont

Joseph Biden, former Vice President of the United States

Suspended or ended campaigns:

Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator from Minnesota

Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado

Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey

Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Tom Steyer, hedge fund manager and philanthropist

John Delaney, former Congressman from Maryland

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor

Marianne Williamson, author and activist

Republican Presidential Primary

William Weld, former Governor of Massachusetts

Donald Trump, President of the United States

Roque De La Fuente, businessman

Suspended or ended campaigns:

Joe Walsh, former Congressman from Illinois

Poll closing Times

Alabama: 8:00 p.m. ET

Arkansas: 8:30 p.m. ET

California: 11:00 p.m. ET

Colorado: 9:00 p.m. ET

Maine: 8:00 p.m. ET

Massachusetts: 8:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota: 9:00 p.m. ET

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma: 8:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee: 8:00 p.m. ET

Texas: 8:00 p.m. ET, except for the two westernmost counties, El Paso and Hudspeth, where polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Utah: 10:00 p.m. ET

Vermont: 7:00 p.m. ET

Virginia: 7:00 p.m. ET

