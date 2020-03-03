Super Tuesday 2020: Who’s running, poll closing times, results

It’s Super Tuesday and 14 states are voting in both Democratic and Republican primaries.
On the Democratic side, there are a total of 14 states (including Massachusetts) holding primaries. They are California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.
Republicans will be voting in only 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.
The following presidential candidates will be on the ballot:
Democratic Presidential Primary
- Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts
- Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor
- Tulsi Gabbard, Congresswoman from Hawaii
- Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont
- Joseph Biden, former Vice President of the United States
Suspended or ended campaigns:
- Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts
- Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator from Minnesota
- Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado
- Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey
- Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Tom Steyer, hedge fund manager and philanthropist
- John Delaney, former Congressman from Maryland
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and philanthropist
- Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor
- Marianne Williamson, author and activist
Republican Presidential Primary
- William Weld, former Governor of Massachusetts
- Donald Trump, President of the United States
- Roque De La Fuente, businessman
Suspended or ended campaigns:
- Joe Walsh, former Congressman from Illinois
Poll closing Times
- Alabama: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Arkansas: 8:30 p.m. ET
- California: 11:00 p.m. ET
- Colorado: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Maine: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Massachusetts: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Minnesota: 9:00 p.m. ET
- North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Oklahoma: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Tennessee: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Texas: 8:00 p.m. ET, except for the two westernmost counties, El Paso and Hudspeth, where polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Utah: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Vermont: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Virginia: 7:00 p.m. ET
