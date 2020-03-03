Breaking News
YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: Polls are open for Super Tuesday voting

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Super Tuesday 2020: Who’s running, poll closing times, results

News
Posted: / Updated:

It’s Super Tuesday and 14 states are voting in both Democratic and Republican primaries.

On the Democratic side, there are a total of 14 states (including Massachusetts) holding primaries. They are California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, and Vermont.

Republicans will be voting in only 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.

The following presidential candidates will be on the ballot:

Democratic Presidential Primary

  • Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts
  • Michael Bloomberg, former New York City Mayor
  • Tulsi Gabbard, Congresswoman from Hawaii
  • Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator from Vermont
  • Joseph Biden, former Vice President of the United States

Suspended or ended campaigns:

  • Deval Patrick, former Governor of Massachusetts
  • Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator from Minnesota
  • Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado
  • Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey
  • Julian Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
  • Tom Steyer, hedge fund manager and philanthropist
  • John Delaney, former Congressman from Maryland
  • Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and philanthropist
  • Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor
  • Marianne Williamson, author and activist

Republican Presidential Primary

  • William Weld, former Governor of Massachusetts
  • Donald Trump, President of the United States
  • Roque De La Fuente, businessman

Suspended or ended campaigns:

  • Joe Walsh, former Congressman from Illinois

Poll closing Times

  • Alabama:  8:00 p.m. ET
  • Arkansas: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • California: 11:00 p.m. ET
  • Colorado: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Maine: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Massachusetts: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Minnesota: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Oklahoma: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Tennessee: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Texas: 8:00 p.m. ET, except for the two westernmost counties, El Paso and Hudspeth, where polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Utah: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Vermont: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Virginia: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch NEWS10 ABC’s Election Coverage:

NEWS10 ABC will be working throughout the day and evening with updated coverage of all the races on-air and online at news10.com.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NEWS10 ABC LIVE ONLINE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play