Super Rematch: Patriots preparing to take on Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The cold weather didn’t keep the Patriots from the practice field Wednesday.

After having a day off the team got back to work, preparing for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the first time the two teams are playing each other since the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Patriot linebacker found an interesting way to stay warm at practice. Eyewitness News cameras captured him doing a backflip off one of the benches.

So we all knew Jamie Collins was athletic….but look at what our cameras captured today at #Patriots practice 😂



Here are some notes from Coach Bill Belichick’s pre-practice media briefing:

-Belichick had a ton of praise for Eagles organization, team, and especially quarterback Carson Wentz

-Belichick’s opening statement: “Big week for us here with the Eagles. Obviously, a great football team, great organization and they’ve done a tremendous job. They continue to do it. They’re really good in everything, all three phases of the game. They have a lot of good players, a lot of guys that are hard to stop in all three phases of the game. They make you work on really everything – there are no plays off. They’re solid all the way around, a very explosive team. Some young players, but a pretty veteran team, very experienced, seasoned and they know what they’re doing, they know how to play. They’re well-coached, got a lot of experience in all three areas of the game. Good situational football team, can play and win close games, well-balanced. We’re going to have to do everything well down there Sunday and need a good week here. Need to be ready to go against a good football team. It looks like they’re getting healthier, finding their rhythm. They’ve played well recently.”

-All eyes on whether or not rookie wide receiver and first-round pick N’Keal Harry will make his NFL debut in Philadelphia on Sunday (he is expected to speak to the media this afternoon at 4 p.m.)

-On whether or not N’Keal Harry is on track, Belichick said, “I don’t know what the track is. Go out there every day and try to get better – he’s done a good job of that. He’s worked hard. He’s improved like all of our players have that are out there working. It’s what we do expect, but he’s done a good job of that. He’s a lot better than he was earlier in the year, even two weeks ago.”

-Patrick Chung returned to the practice field after missing Monday.