Super Mom Monday: Keeping kids active this Summer

(KLST) – It’s summertime, and most kids are taking a break from the mental and physical run around.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the percentage of childhood obesity has more than tripled since the 1970’S.

“When children are allowed to spend all day sitting around, not truly being active, then it’s going to be a lot more difficult to burn off the calories that you’re taking in,” explained Dr. John Speck who is a Physician Partner at Concho Valley ER.

A new study published in The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, finds that children are more likely to gain weight during these summer months.

“During the summer, our classes aren’t as big. Our camp fills up” says Camp Counselor Angela Plummer, “but as far as just classes once or twice a week that parents bring them to – we definitely have a decrease of that during the summer,”

The summer study also finds that children are prone to consuming more sugar and carbohydrates, meanwhile, forgetting about their fruits and vegetables, over the two-month period.

So, here are some tips that could help parents keep their children from packing on the vacation pounds.

“It’s very simple, just getting active. During the school year, there’s sports, recess and activities that children must participate in. During the summer, join one of the summer soccer leagues, go to the pool and learn how to swim, take swimming lessons. Plant some flowers, that way kids can be involved in the activity and they’re outside doing stuff,” detailed Dr. Speck.

Just taking a simple walk with your kids, can develop their independence, improve their mood and tone their whole body.

“There’s tons of stuff you can just get out and do with your kids, to get them moving and get their heart rates up and it’s good for parents as well,” added Plummer

And afterall, it is true what they say… it all starts at home.

“Children learn by example, if mom and dad and the whole family are involved, are healthy and they go exercise, your children are going to grow up and do what you do,” expressed Dr. Speck.