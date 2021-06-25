SUNY welcoming people back to downtown Albany with food, music, and movies

News
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Up State Marketplace ribbon cutting

Make It Up State Marketplace ribbon cutting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY is partnering with the Make It Up State Marketplace to bring live music and local vendors selling food, fine art, jewelry, and goods with a focus on health and wellbeing to downtown Albany. The Marketplace is open every Thursday throughout the summer from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is available to everyone

Also, every Friday for the next five weeks Bites Camera Action is having a outdoor movie series at SUNY System Administration. The lawn opens for seating at 7:30 p.m. with movies beginning around 8:30 p.m.

“SUNY is committed to the Albany community and we’re thrilled to bring the Make it Up State Marketplace to our historic SUNY Building in beautiful downtown Albany. Together, we will help rejuvenate our local economy hit hard by the pandemic,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. “With so much time spent apart, the outdoor Marketplace and our ‘Bites Camera Action’ movie series are both terrific opportunities to reconnect with one another, to feed our souls with great food and art, and to support downtown businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.”

Bites Camera Action Schedule:

  • June 25: The Greatest Showman 
  • July 2: Independence Day (25th anniversary of theatrical release)
  • July 9: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (celebrating co-star Tom Hanks’ birthday)
  • July 16: A League of Their Own
  • July 23: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire