SUNY updates COVID-19 tracker to offer more transparency

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As students return to SUNY campuses for the spring semester, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday the launch of enhancements to the COVID-19 Tracker dashboard.

The upgrades to the tracker allow additional transparency on SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities, so campuses have the most information to isolate and respond to emerging cases on campuses.

The enhanced dashboard includes:

Testing data broken down by faculty/staff and students; including total tests, positives, and positivity rates

Quarantine/Isolation space capacity calculator system-wide and by campus

State-Region-County-Campus positivity rate comparisons, mapped with filtering capabilities

Monthly aggregate testing trends

Historic trends mapped system-wide and by campus

“Our students, faculty, and staff have done a tremendous job keeping the virus at bay. Going into the spring semester we must remain vigilant and SUNY’s comprehensive health and safety protocols—like mask-wearing at all times—will help to tackle problems as they emerge,” said Chancellor Malatras. “Key to our strategy is having robust data to track, isolate, and address cases as they arise, especially as cases remain high in communities outside of our campuses. SUNY’s enhanced COVID-19 data dashboard is like a GPS on this virus. The pandemic isn’t over, and we will see cases, but we know what we need to do, and our students have come back ready to do their part to stay safe and continue their studies.”

Those visiting the dashboard will continue to review vital information on daily and weekly test and positivity data. Chancellor Malatras announced last month that all SUNY campuses will increase the frequency of SUNY’s mandatory COVID testing to weekly testing of all students, faculty, and staff who regularly report to campus. Since the 2020-2021 academic year began in August, SUNY has conducted 849,140 tests with a 0.53 positive percentage rate.

The seven-day positivity rate across SUNY is 0.41 percent, versus 4.5 percent in New York State. As the semester progresses, SUNY will continue to revisit and recalibrate policies and procedures to ensure the safest possible communities for our students to learn and thrive.

The COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard launched in September provides a case count for all SUNY campuses and for individual campuses. The data is reported by campuses every 24 hours and added to the dashboard in real-time. The dashboard also includes vital information on the different types of tests administered, daily and weekly test data, overall positivity rates, available quarantine and isolation space, and hospitalizations. Since its launch in September, the dashboard has been viewed nearly 633,000 times with 542,000 unique viewers.