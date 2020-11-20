SUNY to extend free, mandatory COVID-19 testing for UUP-represented employees through end of spring semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and United University Professions (UUP) President Frederick Kowal agreed to extend mandatory, free COVID-19 testing for all UUP-represented employees through the end of the spring semester. In September, SUNY reached agreements with UUP, The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), the New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF), and the Police Benevolent Association of New York State (PBANYS) to conduct routine testing of all union-represented employees.

“Testing every person on our campuses has been critical to monitoring and controlling the presence of the virus—something our colleges have done incredibly well this semester,” said Chancellor Malatras. “I want to thank UUP President Frederick Kowal for extending our testing agreement through the spring semester and for his continued leadership in helping to protect our campuses. It shows that working together can yield important and meaningful results.”

The SUNY system has the capacity to conduct 200,000 tests per week, utilizing an FDA-approved saliva test provided by SUNY Upstate Medical.

Effective through June 30, 2021, all UUP employees working in-person on campus will be tested regularly for coronavirus. Testing will continue to be free of cost and conducted during regular work hours. UUP employee testing will be done at the same frequency as student testing.

So far this semester, SUNY has conducted 509,903 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 0.50 percent. All students utilizing SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities must test for COVID-19 prior to Thanksgiving break. All returning students will be required to submit to tests ahead of the spring semester.