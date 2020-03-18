SUNY Schenectady will conduct classes online after extended break

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- When SUNY Schenectady students return from an extended break on March 30, they will resume their classes online. There have been no reported cases of coronavirus at the college but the college says they want to do their part to reduce spread of the virus.

Campus buildings are open with restricted points of entry and the college says they are following direction of the state, reducing workforce by 50%.

They are asking students without access to a computer or Wi-Fi to send an email to studentscovid19@sunysccc.edu or studentaffairs@sunysccc.edu. The school says they will work with students, making sure they have all necessary components to complete the semester.

SUNY Schenectady will continue to provide regular updates to the college community and public. Updates can also be found on their website.

