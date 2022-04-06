SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- After a two-year hiatus, SUNY Schenectady welcomed guests back on campus for its 30th Annual Food for Thought & All That Jazz on Tuesday. Event proceeds over the past 30 years have gone towards scholarships, improving facilities, and emergency student funding, the college said Wednesday.

Guests were treated to a jazz performance from students in the college’s School of Music, and hors d’oeuvres stations prepared by students in the School of Hotel, Culinary Arts, and Tourism. There was also a silent and online auction.

“This was a wonderful evening, and we were overwhelmed by the show of support for the College, our wonderful students, our excellent academic programs and faculty, and the work of our Foundation, as we greeted guests on campus for the first time in two years to enjoy our very special Food for Thought & And All That Jazz signature event,” said President, Dr. Steady Moono.

“The work of the Foundation continues to be made possible by a community that truly cares about the futures of students at SUNY Schenectady,” said Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors, Lynn Manning. “Our scholarship program has grown since the 2019 capital campaign, and we are striving to continue that momentum. We remain focused on coming alongside the College to support initiatives that advance not only the programs and facilities but opportunities for students.”

The college was overwhelmed by the support shown at the event and grateful for the support Moono said. “The generosity of all of our donors, sponsors, and everyone in attendance will benefit our students in myriad ways as they work hard to achieve their goals.”

In early March, SUNY Schenectady announced that all 400 students graduating from Schenectady High School in 2022 would be granted early admission to the college. Students were given an admission letter at an assembly along with guidance on how to choose a course of study.