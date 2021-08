SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., SUNY Schenectady will be unveiling a new $10.1 million Learning Commons in the Begley Building.

This new commons will serve as the heart of campus with enhanced student support services and expanded academic resources.

