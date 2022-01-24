SUNY Schenectady: Students will return to campus Feb. 7

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Besides some aviation, culinary, arts, music, and science labs, SUNY Schenectady said most classes are being taught online for the first two weeks of the spring semester because of the continued spread of COVID-19. The spring semester started Monday, Jan. 24.

The college said they plan on students coming back to its campus on Monday, Feb. 7. They join other colleges that have delayed a return to campus including Maria College and RPI.

“Though we are not beginning the semester in the way that we had expected, we are just as excited,” said SUNY Schenectady President, Dr. Steady Moono. “I can’t thank our faculty and staff enough for the ways in which they have pivoted to virtual online instruction for the first two weeks of the semester, and I commend our students on the resilience and determination they have shown over the past nearly two years.”

“It’s energizing to welcome students back for the Spring Semester as they continue to pursue their dreams at SUNY Schenectady,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees, Ann Fleming Brown. “The past nearly two years have been challenging, but our students have persevered and through the support of our faculty and staff they continue to reach and surpass the goals they have set for themselves.”

To help address health care worker shortages in the Capital Region, SUNY Schenectady said they are offering a combination of in-person, hybrid, and online classes to meet the needs of students. Courses in Phlebotomy, EKG Technician, Certified Nurse Aide, Medical Administrative Assistant, Community Health Worker, and Behavioral Health Technician are being offered through the Division of Workforce Development and Community Education.

“We offer a variety of career-focused training programs that can be completed in a short period of time at low or no cost depending on student eligibility,” said Executive Director of Workforce Development and Community Education, Sarah Wilson-Sparrow. “Now is the time for students to seek out new opportunities in high-demand industries while serving the critical needs in the community.”