SUNY Schenectady receives anonymous $1 million donation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Community College Foundation received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor this month, making this only the second time in the College’s 50-year history that a donation this large has been received.

The president of SUNY Schenectady, Dr. Steady Moono, expressed his appreciation for the large donation and explained the long lasting impact it will have on current and future students by saying,

We are profoundly grateful to our donor for making this important investment in SUNY Schenectady and for serving as a true vision supporter for our current students as they follow their individual paths in higher education to pursue their dreams, as well as for generations of students in the future,” Dr. Moono said. “Our student support services and scholarships provide the access that is often necessary for students to persist in their educational pursuits and achieve their goals. This wonderful gift will help us to continue offering all of those essential services for decades to come.”

The $1 million donation will reportedly allow the College to create an endowed student support fund with interest generated by the endowment to use for the following:

Food Pantry

Student Emergency Fund

The Student Mentoring Program

College in the High School Program

Scholarships

Other initiatives to encourage student access and success

“A significant portion of the gift will be invested, resulting in annual support in perpetuity, something that further contributes to its impact,” said Ann Fleming Brown, chair of the SUNY Schenectady Board of Trustees.

“The fact that hundreds of students now and in the years ahead will benefit from the generosity of our donor and this gift is extremely meaningful,” she noted. “It will allow us to further expand support services that assist our students in a variety of ways and scholarships that ease the financial burden for students and their families.”

As many students and families face challenges due to the pandemic, Stacy McIlduff, Vice President of Development and External Affairs, said that this gift and others like it help to lessen the challenges that students are facing.

“We are humbled to be the recipient of such a remarkably generous donation,” she said. “During a time when there is so much anxiety about the years ahead, the kindness of this individual is instilling hope for a brighter future for our students. It is very exciting to think about the transformational changes this gift will make for students and their families.”

