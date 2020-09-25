SUNY Schenectady president urging college community to take part in 2020 Census

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, suspended field operations for two weeks, citing the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- When cases of the coronavirus started rising in the U.S., the Census Bureau adjusted timelines for the 2020 Census, extending the deadline to October 31. At the beginning of August, the Bureau said they were moving the deadline to September 30, in order to have a complete count done by December 31.

A federal judge in Florida ordered the Census Bureau to continue counting through the end of October on Thursday, despite arguments from the Census Bureau’s attorneys, according to the Associated Press.

The President of SUNY Schenectady, Dr. Steady Moono, wants the college community to take time to participate in the census, highlighting it’s importance to federal funding for the next decade.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of the 2020 Census and the impact it has on all of our lives. For SUNY Schenectady and our students, the federal funding we rely on means that students have opportunities to change their lives in very real ways and pursue careers that will benefit them, their families, and our community,” said Dr. Moono.

The census not only directly impacts how much federal aid a state will receive during the next 10 years but also determines the number of representatives given in Congress, and aids in redistricting. It also determines how much in emergency funding is given during crises, like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial assistance through federal work-study programs, PELL grants, workforce development programs, and support services all hinge on census participation Dr. Moono said in a video message to the SUNY Schenectady community.

The 2020 Census can be completed through the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.

Watch Dr. Moono’s message to the SUNY Schenectady community

LATEST STORIES