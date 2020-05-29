SUNY Schenectady hosts virtual roundtable discussion

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Thursday SUNY Schenectady hosted a roundtable with community and business leaders to share their experiences throughout the coronavirus pandemic and talk about what the future holds during the reopening phase.

The roundtable included SUNY Schenectady President, Steady Moono; Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy; Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp. Executive Director, Jim Salengo; Community Activist, Jamaica Miles; and Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and Community Service, Mona Golub.

“We want to create a level of confidence within the community that people can go out, can shop, can return to some level of normalcy but at the same time everybody has to practice some of the basic things we’ve learned in this,” said Mayor McCarthy when asked what’s next for Schenectady County. “It’s wash your hands, use social distancing to minimize your chances of getting the virus and again allowing us to go back to this new normal.”

McCarthy said one positive take away is how much people have been coming together and putting in the effort to provide services to county residents in need of food and other assistance. He says the city will continue to work with the Schenectady County Department of health, businesses, and individuals while abiding by the state’s orders for reopening.

Activist, Jamaica Miles, said the coronavirus pandemic has hit those in poverty and lower-middle-class residents hard. She said going forward she hopes new systems will be put into place to support those now struggling in an effort to prevent more people from falling into poverty, unable to get basic items and services. “Our level of poverty, that was already critical, including here in the City of Schenectady, is now exploding,” Miles said.

