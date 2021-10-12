SUNY Schenectady adds 26 new EV charging stations on campus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Electric vehicle (EV) drivers now have increased access when it comes to charging their cars as Livingston Energy Group has partnered with National Grid to install 26 new charging stations on the SUNY Schenectady campus.

The new EV charging stations can be found in the main parking area near the Quad (14), the School of Music parking lot (six), and the Center for Science and Technology parking lot (six).

“Providing electric vehicle drivers with new charging stations on our campus is another excellent example of how the College is here to serve our students, faculty, staff, and the community, now and into the future” Dr. Steady Moono said. “We are pleased to work with Livingston Energy and National Grid on this important project that complements the Smart City initiative that Mayor McCarthy has set in motion.”

“We work closely with the communities we live in and serve,” said Laurie Poltynski, Regional Executive for National Grid in Eastern New York.“In Schenectady, this is exemplified by our work on the Schenectady Smart City project as well as economic development investments and electric and gas maintenance projects. National Grid is proud to continue our support of the Schenectady community with these new EV ports on the SUNY Schenectady campus.”

“Livingston Energy isn’t just about the conservation we can do now, but what we can do in the future,” said Steve Coons, Partner for Livingston Energy. “And it’s the students at SUNY Schenectady who are going to take us there–in environmentally conscious electric vehicles, charged at the College.”