ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) announced that Professor of Nanoscale Engineering, Dr. Shadi Shahedipour-Sandvik, has received $699,000 in first-round funding from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This is part of a research effort led by SRI International and in collaboration with Vanderbilt University.

SUNY Poly anticipates receiving $1.4 million overall as part of a total $6 million research initiative to develop slimmer image intensifiers, a wider field of view, and more lightweight night vision systems. The two phases of the Enhanced Night Vision in Eyeglass Form (“ENVision”) project, seek to address challenges with current night vision (NV) systems that limit the wearer’s agility and comfort.

SUNY Poly researchers will focus on developing image intensifier components, which will reduce the size and weight of an NV system, and therefore the strain on their use. The four-year research effort at SUNY Poly will center around the use of III-Nitride ultra-wide bandgap materials to create an image intensifier system that is slimmer and less weight than the current image intensifiers. Vanderbilt University’s meta-optics research will enable a wider field of view and enhanced infrared-based vision, making it more effective.

Dr. Shadi Shahedipour-Sandvik’s research is focused on the development of wide bandgap III-Nitride electronic, optoelectronic, and sensing materials and devices for a variety of applications including energy, high frequency/power electronics, emitters, photon detection, and chemical and biosensors. Dr. Shahedipour-Sandvik, who was recently appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees as SUNY’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Research, is thankful to DARPA and SRI International for this collaborative grant.