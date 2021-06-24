SUNY plans to expand mental health services for students across 64 universities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State University of New York Board of Trustees adopted a series of recommendations to expand mental health services for students across SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.

The recommendations developed by the SUNY Student Mental Health and Wellness Task Force said it will help shatter the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health struggles and build a culture of early intervention. Also, build on a series of initiatives unveiled last fall to help students grappling with increased feelings of isolation, fear, loneliness, and depression triggered by the pandemic.

Goals:

Ending Stigma Associated with Seeking Help

Establish early intervention culture

Cultivate a mental health and well-being workforce by providing graduate training and internships to early career professionals

Develop a Community of Practice (CoP) comprised of student mental health and well-being personnel

Establish training opportunities for Resident Directors, Resident Assistants, and other student-facing positions that direct students to mental health services and programs.

Increase Number of Licensed Mental Health Service Professionals on SUNY Campuses

Publish a SUNY-wide Request for Proposals to increase counseling and mental health professionals on all campuses

Prepare a multi-year funding/hiring plan

Continue to expand and enhance reach of services and programs already launched by SUNY, including tele-counseling, QPR (Question-Persuade-Refer) Training, the National Crisis Text Line, Thriving Campus, and Middle Earth Peer Assistance Program hotline services

Explore a partnership with the Jed Foundation

Seek and Leverage External Funding, Resources, and Partnerships to Further Expand Mental Health and Wellness Services

Partner with local communities, nonprofits, employers, and faith-based organizations to generate creative strategies for promoting and augmenting student mental health and wellbeing

Seek external investments in SUNY through foundations, federal, and state grant opportunities, and government funds that will support the advancement of mental health and well-being programs and services

Create Permanent Mental Health and Wellness Positions at SUNY