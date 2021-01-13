SUNY launches offshore wind training institute

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State University of New York (SUNY), as part of a partnership with New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), announced a new Offshore Wind Training Institute. The goal will be to train 2,500 workers in offshore wind workforce development.

SUNY announced it will work with Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University, to educate a new workforce at the Offshore Win Training Institute that will then support the national offshore wind industry. New York state will invest $20 million, in the institute which is the largest public offshore wind investment by any state in the U.S.

The announcement was apart of Governor Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State and supports New York’s goal of developing 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

In a prepared statement SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said: