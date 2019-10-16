SUNY launches mental health task force

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State University of New York announced the formation of a mental health and wellness task force designed to address the needs of students.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented surge in mental health issues among young adults in particular, including anxiety, depression, and suicide,” SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said. “Not only will we expand our resources and safety nets across SUNY, we will also strengthen our early interventions to better ensure we reach our students in need and get them to sources of help.”

The new initiative will make recommendations across all 64 SUNY campuses on how the system can make a difference in addressing the mental health needs of students and easing the negative effects of behavioral health risks, including suicide.

Mental health problems are worsening on college campuses, according to the 2018 Center for Collegiate Mental Health at Penn State report.

“Assessing and evaluating the mental health status, programs and policies and fostering the well-being of students across the entire State University of New York system is a matter of highest priority” said Dr. Wayne J. Riley, President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.