SUNY Empire receives grant to help students with basic needs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Empire State College has received a $154,255 grant to conduct a Basic Needs Intervention Pilot. The project will provide grants for students who experience a basic-needs crisis and help the college determine the best ways to help.

The funding will allow SUNY Empire to gather data on students’ current needs, create intervention techniques, and test interventions for effectiveness. During the first phase, the school will offer a basic needs emergency grant of up to $250 to each eligible student.

“Our ultimate goal is to find a way to anticipate which students are most likely to require basic-needs assistance before the need arises,” said SUNY Empire Officer in Charge Nathan Gonyea. “We want to begin working with them before anything happens so they experience the least disruption in their lives and their studies.”

As a requirement of the grant, students will be asked the best time to intervene during a crisis and the factors that led them to request the grant. Grants will be given to students who exhibit the most need.

All students will be given an account on Single Stop, an website that links users with local community resources. Single Stop will provide data on the kinds of resources SUNY Empire students need most. The data will also help determine the risk factors that lead to a basic-needs crisis.

Students will also be enrolled in an online financial education course designed to teach them alternative ways to pay for a college education, as well as strategies for saving, investing, and borrowing.

The grant was provided by the Ichigo Foundation, a charity of Ichigo Asset Management, an independent investment manager specializing in Japanese equities.