SUNY Cobleskill program receives grants to enhance veteran-focused initiatives

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill’s Therapeutic Horsemanship Program has received two grant awards, totaling more than $100,000, to enhance programming focused on assisting veterans and their families. The College will be offering a Therapeutic Horsemanship Veterans Program during the winter.

The winter session runs from December 2021 through January 2022. The program was funded by a $90,886 grant from the Veterans Affairs Adaptive Sports Program.

The course lets veterans work with horses at Cobleskill’s Equine Center for ground programming or horseback riding. The program is open to veterans of all physical abilities. No prior training or interaction with horses is required.

Any veteran interested in learning more about the program may contact Program Manager Carolyn Nelson at nelsoncm@cobleskill.edu.

This is the second year Cobleskill’s program has been selected for support through the VA Adaptive Sports Program. Part of last year’s grant award was put toward acquiring a lift to allow veterans in wheelchairs an opportunity to experience recreational horseback riding.

The college also received a $10,000 grant from the Latham Foundation for the Promotion of Humane Education. The funding will go toward veteran and family recreational scholarships and an academic scholarship for SUNY Cobleskill’s Therapeutic Horsemanship degree program for a veteran or their child.