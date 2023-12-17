COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Cobleskill and the New York State Department of Transportation are hoping to bolster the technician workforce through an internship program for students studying Agricultural Engineering and Diesel Technology.

Classrooms in the Curtis Mott building at SUNY Cobleskill aren’t your typical lecture halls. You’ll find students welding and doing hydraulic experiments.

“We’ve got about 30 engines, and students go through and disassemble and rebuild them,” said Kaden Marvin, SUNY Cobleskill Northeast Regional Technical Training Center Instructor.

“Pretty much all of our classes have a lecture component where there is a little bit of pen and paper testing, but just to kind of understand the theory of it,” Marvin explained, “but then we get in, get our hands on it, they have to through and basically learn how to fix it when it’s broken, and how it operates.”

Students are able to train on heavy equipment like tractors and front-end loaders while working inside large labs. They are also connected to internships with private and public entities, like NYSDOT. The hands-on experience in the classroom and out in the field are crucial, if you ask officials with the department, because they say they’re grappling with a technician shortage.

“Thousands of technicians are retiring every year, and there’s not enough of them going into the industry,” said Shane Gilchrest, NYSDOT’s Director of Office of Fleet Administration and Support.

“The partnership with Cobleskill now is doing outreach, and we work with local BOCES and CTE programs to try and make available information that these are good jobs, and there’s opportunity for the industry to get an education and have a good job,” said Gilchrest.

For students like Corey Cherizard, having an internship with NYSDOT while working on his bachelor’s degree opened his eyes to career possibilities early in his college education.

“One of the highlights was helping out with my favorite supervisor with a Mack truck,” Cherizard recalled, “we were fixing the exhaust system, and I had a good time working on that.”

Anyone interested in the NYSDOT/SUNY Cobleskill’s Internship Program can contact SUNY Cobleskill admissions@cobleskill.edu or call 518-255-5011 / 800-295-8988.