SUNY Cobleskill announces graduation plans

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Cobleskill announced their graduation plans Monday, the plan includes an in-person stage walk for grads. It will take place this coming week on Tuesday and Thursday.

Graduates will cross the stage in Bouck Hall Theater to accept their diploma covers from President Marion Terenzio, with faculty and administrators making up the in-person audience. The two events are separated by school to limit attendance density, and each will be live-streamed for the viewing of graduates’ family and friends.

In-person Events:

School of Agriculture and Natural Resources: Tuesday, May 11, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11, 12:30 p.m. School of Business and Liberal Arts and Sciences: Thursday, May 13, 12:30 p.m.

A virtual Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 15, and will include recognition of graduates who could not attend the Grad Walks in person. Internationally renowned chef and restauranteur Yono Purnomo will receive an honorary degree from the College and delivery a keynote address to graduates.