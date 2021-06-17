SUNY Apprenticeship Program

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – With the economy reopening and companies in need of high-skilled labor, SUNY is launching a campaign to attract more employers to sign on to their apprenticeship program.

Companies like Fiber Instrument Sales will partner with SUNY and the New York Department of Labor so their employees, new and current, can become paid apprentices.

“It’s providing high demand, competitive wages. Twenty-eight of our sixty-four colleges are participating in this program.” – Jim Malatras, SUNY Chancellor

$17 million dollars has been allocated for this program coming from NYS DOL.

“SUNY for our part gives $5,000 dollar scholarships so the students can achieve their academic goals. So that’s a great synergy. Education’s free, you’re getting a high demand, high paying job while you’re in the middle of it for in course work. “- Jim Malatras, SUNY Chancellor

Salaries for experienced apprentices’ range between $50,000 and $100,000.

“MVSS is the fiscal agent for a good portion of those apprenticeship dollars and working with other SUNY Community Colleges and schools here in the state.” – Randall Vanwagoner, MVCC President

“Registered apprenticeship not only provides not only provides related instruction for skilled workforce, it also provides for a stable and committed workforce for our businesses and I know that is a deep concern for businesses across the state. Where can I find my next layer of skilled workers? Well, this is how you do it, you skill them yourselves.” – Roberta Reardon, Department of Labor Commissioner,

A little over 100 companies are a part of the apprenticeship program but they are working to expand that.