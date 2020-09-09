SUNY Adirondack welcomes students back with around 25 percent in-person classes

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At SUNY Adirondack, students this semester have to enter from the Haviland Road entryway in order to get screened for COVID-19.

For students starting the school year on Wednesday, that was only where the changes began.

The school’s dorm building is operating at around 30 percent of its usual 413-student capacity. Those students moved in between Monday and Tuesday, and were all given coronavirus tests with 24-hour turnarounds. The students with in-person classes on the first day were tested first, and all of those students have tested negative.

Other changes are everywhere. The cafeteria is operational, but most tables aren’t usable, and won’t be until the weather makes outdoor dining less appealing. The Scoville Hall library and computer lab are open, but only to students and faculty.

In a normal year, the first day back would be celebrated with free food on the hill outside Eisenhart Hall. Instead, local food trucks and music provided students a socially-distanced welcome.

