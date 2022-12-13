QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, SUNY Adirondack named four new members to its governing body. The newest members of the college Board of Trustees will join others in identifying goals for the betterment of the campus and student body, fulfilling them and the mission of the school as a whole.

SUNY Adirondack has named Elijah Cullum, Edward Fitzgerald, Esq., Colleen McDonald and James Nolan, Ph.D. The hour of them join the school’s 10-member board.

“Our new members bring a diverse set of experiences to enrich and inform our work,” said Board of Trustees Chairwoman Kathleen Grasmeder. “We greatly appreciate their commitment to our community’s college.”

Cullum comes to the board from a fresh perspective. Hailing from Brooklyn, he serves as the board’s student ambassador and trustee as he studies criminal justice. He also brings a background in civil protest, and is part of SUNY Adirondack’s Men of Color Alliance.

Fitzgerald is a representative from outside the college circuit. Appointed by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, he comes from a history of work at McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum, a Glens Falls-based law firm. He is a member of the New York State and Warren County Bar Associations.

McDonald brings a history of education. She currently serves as executive director of TEACHMEducation Services, and spent 32 years as a teacher at Cambridge Central School District in Washington County. She has also worked for WSWHE BOCES.

Finally, Nolan comes as a representative from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul – but is also a local. In addition to serving as Greenwich Town Supervisor and on the Washington County Board of Supervisors, Nolan is a professor of business analytics and computer science at Siena College.

“We are excited to welcome Elijah, Ed, Colleen and Jim to our board and look forward to the

important work we know they will do on behalf of our students, faculty, staff and community,”

said SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy, Ed.D.