SUNY Adirondack has remote learning on the mind as relief funds coming

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Rescue Plan Act has $8,532,000 in COVID-19 relief funds on the way for SUNY Adirondack, at least $4,266,000 of which has to be used for grants and other financial relief for students.

Past that, the school is still waiting for guidance on how they can use the money. But college president Kristine Duffy has some ideas.

One is to upgrade and add to the bank of technology the school is using to maintain the roughly 75 percent of classes that are online. That includes computers for students who need them, and programs at the hands of faculty.

Duffy said she sees remote learning options as something to maintain further once in-person classes can get back to normal. More online classes have meant more access to education for people who may never have been able to be SUNY Adirondack students otherwise.

Outside of that, the student-allocated funds will first go to all students who are eligible for Pell grants.

The college also hopes to support students who have lost jobs or had challenging home changes as a result of the pandemic, and is waiting for further guidance on exactly how they can make that happen.

SUNY Adirondack received funds from both previous stimulus efforts. It received $2.4 million last summer, and another $4.2 million in December. Those funds have been spent.