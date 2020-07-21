SUNY Adirondack fall semester plan balances on-campus and online classes

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack drew out their fall 2020 plans this week with a video based on three tenets: Safe, smart, ready. They commemorated the hopeful return of at least some students with a video on YouTube.

The college’s catalogue of over 700 fall classes can be viewed online. It includes roughly one-third in-person classes, for studies like nursing and culinary arts; one-third online classes; and the rest with a combination of the two. All classes will be at half capacity, as will the population of the residence hall.

SUNY Adirondack staff are aware that there are still COVID-19 concerns amidst their student body. They’ve opened up a resource for questions about what’s ahead for the fall online.

