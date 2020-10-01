SUNY Adirondack earns visit from chancellor to celebrate no on-campus coronavirus cases

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three weeks into the semester, SUNY Adirondack has maintained zero COVID-19 cases among the roughly 520 students learning on-campus or living in the dorms. On Thursday, SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras came to congratulate the college on that achievement, and speak on the work being done to even the curve at schools that have had cases, like SUNY Oneonta.

So far the only coronavirus case tied to SUNY Adirondack was an off-campus student, with no direct campus contact.

The school’s pooled surveillance testing program can process as many as 360 coronavirus tests in one week. That’s more than enough for the on-campus learners to be re-tested bi-weekly.

Since opening for the semester, the campus has been at about 25 percent of its usual in-person capacity. Those students learning on the campus are mostly in fields like nursing and culinary arts.

