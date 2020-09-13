SUNY Adirondack confirms positive coronavirus case

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has confirmed one student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student who tested positive for the disease is currently isolating off campus, according to the SUNY coronavirus tracker.

A total of two students are also in mandatory quarantine.

