SUNY Adirondack confirms positive coronavirus case

News
Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Adirondack has confirmed one student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student who tested positive for the disease is currently isolating off campus, according to the SUNY coronavirus tracker.

A total of two students are also in mandatory quarantine.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga