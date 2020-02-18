SUNY Adirondack broadcast program links skills across TV, radio and more

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the basement of Washington Hall, students in SUNY Adirondack’s New Media Arts program learn on a school TV studio and radio station. And the way the program is designed, they’re not just learning how to work in just one form of media. The program is designed to equip them to do a little bit of everything.

Last year, the college was able to upgrade their TV studio equipment thanks to state funding. Now it operates more like a real TV station, just on a much smaller scale.