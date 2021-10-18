Sunmark Credit Union awarding $10K to local organizations

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sunmark Charitable Foundation will be giving away $10,000 on International Credit Union Day to four local organizations. An event will be taking place on October 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sunmark Latham location where the recipients will be accepting their awards.
Two different awards will be presented. The People Helping People Award will give $2,500 each to three organizations. The organization’s work must be focused in one or more of the Sunmark Foundation’s pillars of giving: affordable housing, food accessibility, financial literacy and education, diversity and inclusion and community development.
The second award is the Susan V. Siegel Community Service Leader Award. This award gives $2,500 to the charity of choice of one individual who has made a meaningful contribution to their community through donation of time, talent or treasure.
This year’s recipients are:
- Hoods House of Hoops, Albany. Their mission is to bring unity to their communities by providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to their youth.
- Our Community Cares, Chatham/ Columbia County. Their mission is to provide financial and emotional support to residents of Columbia County who are facing a hardship in their life or the life of a family member.
- Mission Accomplished Transition Services, Albany. Their mission is to prepare rising young professionals and entrepreneurs for the workforce by providing access to industry specific coaching, mentoring, and sponsorship.
- Kelly Stevens, who has chosen the charity Food For Thought. This charity is a project of O’Brien’s Angels and provides school day snacks to hungry students in Warren, Washington, & Saratoga counties.
For more information about the awards and the Sunmark Charitable Foundation, you can visit the Sunmark website.
