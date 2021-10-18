Sunmark Credit Union awarding $10K to local organizations

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sunmark Charitable Foundation will be giving away $10,000 on International Credit Union Day to four local organizations. An event will be taking place on October 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sunmark Latham location where the recipients will be accepting their awards.

Two different awards will be presented. The People Helping People Award will give $2,500 each to three organizations. The organization’s work must be focused in one or more of the Sunmark Foundation’s pillars of giving: affordable housing, food accessibility, financial literacy and education, diversity and inclusion and community development.

The second award is the Susan V. Siegel Community Service Leader Award. This award gives $2,500 to the charity of choice of one individual who has made a meaningful contribution to their community through donation of time, talent or treasure.

This year’s recipients are:

Hoods House of Hoops, Albany. Their mission is to bring unity to their communities by providing, safe, engaging athletic programs to their youth.

Our Community Cares, Chatham/ Columbia County. Their mission is to provide financial and emotional support to residents of Columbia County who are facing a hardship in their life or the life of a family member.

Mission Accomplished Transition Services, Albany. Their mission is to prepare rising young professionals and entrepreneurs for the workforce by providing access to industry specific coaching, mentoring, and sponsorship.

Kelly Stevens, who has chosen the charity Food For Thought. This charity is a project of O’Brien’s Angels and provides school day snacks to hungry students in Warren, Washington, & Saratoga counties.

For more information about the awards and the Sunmark Charitable Foundation, you can visit the Sunmark website.