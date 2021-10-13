Summit to be held in Lake George to discuss effects of road salt

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George Association and Lake Champlain Seas Grant are holding the Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit to discuss the effects of road salt. The summit is taking place October 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort William Henry Conference Center.

The summit will talk about strategies for reducing salt use, keeping harmful chlorides out of water and reducing costs for taxpayers and businesses. Local and state representatives, business owners, scientists and winter management experts will be presenting at the summit.

The event is being held in-person and online. Registration is free. You can register on the Lake George Association website.

In-person attendees will be limited and required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Seating will be distanced and lunch will be in individual bags for people to pick up.