Summit Senior Living opens new community in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Summit Senior Living has opened its fifth community in Latham. The Summits at Forts Ferry officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

The company said its “Connected Life” approach emphasizes health/wellness, community activities, leisure/recreation, and learning. They said it has helped residents feel less isolated while being unable to visit with family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Summit Senior Living has communities in Glenville, Guilderland, North Greenbush and Saratoga.

Summit Director of Marketing and Sales, Jennifer Nelligan, said despite delays in construction and being unable to market as they had planned, Summit leaders and staff members remain dedicated to providing a quality living environment for their residents.

Summit Senior Living at Forts Ferry in Latham will host a seminar Saturday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. for interested seniors. Guests will be able to tour apartments, check out the community-focused amenities, and talk with Summit staff. Complimentary cider donuts and beverages will be available.