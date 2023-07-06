SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -With temperatures around 90 degrees, Saratoga is no stranger to the heat. When it comes to business, Broadway was booming from one side to the other. For out-of-towners, there’s no better time for a day out.

“It was hotter in Florida. 95, going to 100 degrees. So this is cool!” described Florida Resident, Rosalie Amodio.

Local, Jack Wallace, says that these high temperatures happening so early in the summer are out of the ordinary. “Last year was August that was incredibly hot, and now it’s July.”

It may be a perfect day for ice cream, but not everyone thinks these conditions are for the best. “It’s alarming, what’s happening with the climate. But, when you live, you live day to day,” said Local, Al Ormsby.

Over in Burnt Hills, that’s exactly how their Flag Day parade is being planned. In June, the celebration had to be put on hold due to different conditions.

“We got canceled because of air quality issues. We had a cancelation of a parade ten years ago because of thunderstorms. We never had to cancel one because of air quality,” explained Chairman of the Parade Committee, Rick Reynolds.

No matter where people decide to spend their time in the heat, safety comes first. “They want this parade. So they know to stay hydrated, keep us safe, and hydrated and we’re going to have a great parade,” stated President of the Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake Business Association, Nicole M. Skinner-Graudons.