Summer Youth Employment Program today in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
jobs unemployment generic

jobs unemployment generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 13, at 10:00 a.m., at Bleecker Stadium, 721 Clinton Ave, the City of Albany Department of Recreation will hold a recognition ceremony for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

The Speak-Out will allow a platform for Albany youth to be heard and engage with local organizations and community leaders to gain a better mutual understanding of the issues about the violence that is taking place in Albany. This is an opportunity for the youth to be recognized and to gain access to resources available to them.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will be attending and the event will consist of games, refreshments, and entertainment for the participants of the SYEP

The City, along with several partners, will be announcing an annual scholarship that will be available to city youth in honor of the lives of community members lost to gun violence. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire