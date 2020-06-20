Summer solstice is here, marking the longest day of the year

by: CNN

Posted:

(CNN) — Summer has officially arrived.

Saturday is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere which is the longest day of the year.

Around noon local time, the sun will appear at the highest point in the sky marking the start of the summer season.

For those living in the Southern Hemisphere, Saturday is the shortest day of the year and marks the arrival of winter.

