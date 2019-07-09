Summer ‘SKEWL’ program

Fort Hunter, NY – Schoharie Crossing announces a new summer program series called, The Summer Supplemental Knowledge Enhancement and Wellness Lab or Summer SKEWL. This series is intended to bring educational and recreational opportunities meant to enhance experiences at the site. Each week the historic site and New York State Park will feature programs that get your mind and body moving.

The series will run from July 17th to August 16th on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The program is intended for all ages 10 and above. Anyone under the age of 18 needs a parent or guardian with them. Participants are encouraged to dress according to the weather and bring a bag lunch for a picnic on site after or before each program. Some Summer SKEWL programs are in partnership with other organizations and therefore may have a change in time or location. All programs are free. Donations would be accepted.

List of scheduled programs:

7/17 – Paddle the Schoharie (with Rainy Day Option as Erie Canal Presentation in the Enders House) 10am – this is a BYOK or bring your own kayak event.

7/19 – Guided Walking Tour 1pm

7/24 – FIELD TRIP to the Arkell Museum at Canajoharie for a presentation and tour of the Portraits & Landscapes exhibit! 2pm

7/26 – Photography Lesson 10am

7/31 – Crafty Construction TDB 10am

8/2 – Guided Walk from Schoharie Crossing Yankee Hill Lock w/ free coloring book for #NationalColoringBookDay 10am

8/7 – Paddle the Schoharie (w/ Rainy Day Option as History & Hearsay Presentation in the Enders House) 1pm – this is a BYOK or bring your own kayak event.

8/9 – Photography Lesson 10am

8/14 – Crafty Construction TBD 10am

8/16 – Caching in on History – Geocaching Tutorial w/ exploration of the site 1pm

For more information contact David via email or telephone: david.brooks@parks.ny.gov or (518) 829-7516. Please find, like, and follow Schoharie Crossing on Facebook.