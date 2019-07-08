Summer heat brings summer fun to Girl Scout campers

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The first of six summer sessions started this morning at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greembush. This Girl Scouts day camp runs from 9 to 4 for the next 6 weeks. Four buses loaded with girls from around the capital region unloaded and their day began.

Spots are still open and the best part is you don’t need to be a girl scout to participate, just use the link below to find out more information.

https://girlscoutsneny.org/GSNENY/Camp/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=CDISD19S1&WebsiteKey=182d56b2-eeb5-44a4-ab87-3546e368a371