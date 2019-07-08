Summer heat brings summer fun to Girl Scout campers

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The first of six summer sessions started this morning at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greembush. This Girl Scouts day camp runs from 9 to 4 for the next 6 weeks. Four buses loaded with girls from around the capital region unloaded and their day began.

Spots are still open and the best part is you don’t need to be a girl scout to participate, just use the link below to find out more information.

https://girlscoutsneny.org/GSNENY/Camp/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=CDISD19S1&WebsiteKey=182d56b2-eeb5-44a4-ab87-3546e368a371

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play