Summer fireworks returning to Lake George this year

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of a few things missing last summer in the village of Lake George was the weekly Thursday night fireworks that would light up the lake, as well as the usual 4th of July display.

This year, Gina Mintzer from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce says the show is back.

A fireworks show is planned for the 4th of July, with a sponsorship pending. Fireworks are set off from a boat on the lake.

Thursday night fireworks shows are also planned to start again. Mintzer said experience in February helped her organization figure out how to make the show work safely as COVID-19 concerns linger.

During February’s Lake George Winterfest, a fireworks show was held where village officials patrolled to ensure onlookers weren’t gathering in unsafe-sized groups. The plan is to employ the same strategy this summer.

Thursday night fireworks will begin weekly in June. Further details are forthcoming.